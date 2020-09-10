Mungeli, Sep 10 (PTI) A 47-year-old man allegedly hanged himself at a government hospital in Mungeli district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday, police said.

The man, who was admitted at the hospital for treatment of diabetes and fever on September 7, tested negative for coronavirus infection post his death, an official said.

Anil Jaiswal was found hanging from the iron bar of a ventilator with a scarf around his neck at the community health centre (CHC) in Lormi town in the morning, the official said.

Jaiswal, a resident of Baldodabazar district, was staying in Lormi for his paddy straw supply business, he said.

No suicide note was found at the scene and a probe is underway to ascertain the reason for the extreme step, he added.

Chief medical and health officer of Mungeli Mahadeo Tendway said a sample collected from Jaiswal was sent for COVID-19 test post his death and the results were negative.

At least six people have committed suicide at quarantine centres in different districts of the state in the last four months.

