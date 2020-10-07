Raipur, Oct 7 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Rajendra Chandrakar (30), was arrested on Tuesday night after the victim, who lives in Daldal Seoni locality under Pandri police station area, lodged a complaint in this connection, a police official said.

The incident took place on September 23, but it was reported to police on Tuesday, he said.

"In her statement, the victim said the accused, who lives in the same locality, allegedly took her to his house and sexually assaulted her. The accused had also allegedly threatened her of dire consequences if she narrated the incident to anyone," he said.

The girl somehow mustered courage and informed her parents about it on Tuesday, following which they approached the police, he said.

The accused was booked under IPC sections 376 (3) (rape on a woman under sixteen years of age) and 363 (kidnapping) and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said adding that further investigation is underway.

