Raipur, Dec 17 (PTI) A special POCSO Act court in Chhattisgarh's Durg district has sentenced a man to life imprisonment till death for raping a 13-year-old girl in 2018.

Additional District Judge Sarita Das convicted Dhirpal Pardhi alias Lambu (36) earlier this week.

Apart from awarding him life sentence till death, the court imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

The court also ordered district authorities that the survivor be paid a compensation of Rs 4 lakh.

As per the prosecution, Pardhi raped the girl on the intervening night of November 6 and 7, 2018.

After the girl told her parents about the incident, a case of rape was registered with Nandani Nagar police station under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

