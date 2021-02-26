Raipur, Feb 26 (PTI) With 279 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths reported on Friday, Chhattisgarh's caseload rose to 3,12,179 and toll to 3,828, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 3,05,524 after 19 people were discharged from hospitals and 173 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 2,827 active cases, he said.

"Raipur district saw 59 new cases, taking its total count to 55,450, including 807 deaths. Durg recorded 62 new cases and Bilaspur 24. Of the seven fatalities recorded during the day, four took place on Friday, two on Thursday and one earlier," he said.

With 24,035 samples tested on Friday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 47,78,538.

