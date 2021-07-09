Raipur, Jul 9 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 391 COVID-19 cases and five deaths, taking the infection count to 9,97,426 and the toll to 13,472, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,78,961 after 86 people were discharged from hospitals and 221 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 4,993 active cases, the official informed.

"Raipur district recorded 22 new cases, taking its caseload to 1,57,354, including 3,133 deaths. Sukma and Bijapur districts saw 44 new cases each. With 39,204 samples tested on Friday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 1,05,94,685. Around 1.04 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state till Thursday," he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,97,426, New cases 391, Deaths 13,472, Recovered 9,78,961, Active cases 4,993, Tests today 39,204, Total tests 1,05,94,685.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)