Raipur, Mar 13 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 543 COVID-19 cases and six deaths, taking the infection count to 3,16,854 and the toll to 3,886, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 3,09,198 after 38 people were discharged from hospitals and 299 completed home isolation, leaving the state with an active caseload of 3,770, he said.

"Raipur district accounted for 206 of the new cases for the day, taking its total count to 57,008, including 816 deaths. Durg witnessed 140 new cases and 30 each in Bilaspur and Rajnandgaon districts. Of the deaths recorded during the day, four took place on Saturday and two on Friday," he added.

With 32,103 samples examined on Saturday, the total number of tests in the state has gone up to 51,52,982.

Meanwhile, amid a surge in cases, the Raipur collector, in an order, reiterated that wearing masks and maintaining social distancing was mandatory in public places, offices, hospitals, work areas, factories, markets, crowded places and streets.

Concerned offices, institutions, operators will be accountable for ensuring strict compliance of preventive measures in their premises, an official said quoting the collector's order.

Spitting in public places, violating home quarantine and not adhering to outbreak protocols will attract fines ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,16,854, New cases 543, Deaths 3,886, Recovered 3,09,198, Active cases 3,770, Tests today 32,103, Total tests 51,52,982.

