Raipur, Mar 16 (PTI) With 856 COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, Chhattisgarh saw its highest single-day spike in the past two months, taking the overall tally to 3,18,830, an official said.

The toll increased by 12 to touch 3,909, while the recovery count reached 3,10,260 as 31 people were discharged from hospitals and 235 completed home isolation, he added. Chhattisgarh now has 4,661 active cases.

"Raipur district reported 306 new cases, taking its count to 57,650, including 819 deaths. Durg saw 233 new cases and Bilaspur 56. Of the 12 deaths, seven took place on Tuesday and one on Monday while four earlier," he said.

With 38,853 samples tested on Tuesday, the number of tests in the state went up to 52,56,682.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,18,830, New cases 856, Deaths 3,909, Recovered 3,10,260, Active cases 4,661, Tests today 38,853, Total tests 52,56,682.

