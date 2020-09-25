Raipur, Sep 25 (PTI) A sero survey has found that 13.41 per cent people tested have developed antibodies in Raipur, Chhattisgarh's worst coronavirus-hit district, officials said on Friday.

The serological survey was conducted last week with the help of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi, and Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar, a state government release said.

Also Read | UNGA 75th Session: Indian Delegate Stages Walk-Out As Pakistan PM Imran Khan Begins His Speech (Watch Video).

"Blood samples of people from all walks of life, including high-risk groups like those having TB and HIV, were collected in 20 development blocks of 10 districts to find out if they had developed immunity against coronavirus," an official said.

An interim report of the survey covering Raipur, Durg and Rajnandgaon district was released by ICMR, while findings of all areas will be released in the next 15 days, officials said.

Also Read | India Offers USD 100 Million Line of Credit to Sri Lanka for Solar Projects.

"Of the 1,513 blood samples collected in these three districts, 128 samples, which is 8.5 per cent, were found to be having antibodies to coronavirus. Of the 492 samples collected in two development blocks of Raipur, 13.41 percent people were found having antibodies," the survey report said.

"In Durg and Rajnandgaon, 8.31 per cent and 3.76 per cent of those tested had developed antibodies," it added.

As on Thursday, Chhattisgarh has 95,623 cases, with Raipur topping the list with 30,306 cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)