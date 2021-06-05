Dhamtari, Jun 5 (PTI) A police sub inspector allegedly committed suicide in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari on Saturday, an official said.

Timbak Rao Nayak (56), posted at Ansuchit Janjati Kalyan police station, hanged himself in his quarters under Rudri police station limits in the morning, said Additional Superintendent of Police Manisha Thakur.

"No suicide was found from the spot. His body was found by his wife when she returned from a nearby temple. His son was a constable who died in 2015 in insurgency-hit Bastar district," she said. PTI COR

