Raipur, Jun 12 (PTI) Two minors and a 19-year-old man were on Saturday detained for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh's Raipur city, police said.

The police have rounded-up the accused, including two 17-year-old boys, in connection with the alleged gangrape of the girl, additional superintendent of police (city) Lakhan Patle said.

In a statement to the police, the victim alleged that on June 10, the accused, including one of her friends, took her to an unknown place, where they took turns to rape her, and later dropped her home, the official said.

The victim narrated the incident to her mother, following which a complaint was lodged with Purani Basti police station, he said.

However, the victim's medico-legal report showed no signs of rape, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

Based on the victim's complaint, the Purani Basti police registered an offence under sections 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, it was stated.

