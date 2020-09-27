Raipur, Sep 27 (PTI) Due to the rising coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh, the health department has decided to arrange 5,313 more beds equipped with oxygen facility in designated hospitals and COVID Care centres across the state, an official said on Sunday.

At present, there are 2,686 oxygen facility beds in Covid hospitals and care centres in different districts and the process is underway to add 5,313 such beds, the public relations department official said.

Of the new 5,313 beds, oxygen will be supplied to 2,536 beds through the pipeline system while oxygen cylinders will be used in the remaining 2,777 beds, he said.

With these, the total strength of oxygen-fitted beds will reach to 9,000 in the government run facilities, he said.

Apart from enhancing the number of oxygen beds in government medical colleges and districts hospitals, arrangements are being made for oxygen supply for patients in mother-infant hospitals, civil hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres and ayurvedic hospitals, he said.

The state has recorded 1,02,461 coronavirus cases till Saturday of which 30,689 are active cases.

Over 77,000 COVID-19 cases were recorded just in the last one month in the state.

