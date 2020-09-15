Raipur, Sep 15 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Tuesday recorded a highest single-day spike of 3,450 coronavirus cases, taking the state's count of infections to 70,777, a health official said.

The death toll rose to 588 with 15 more people succumbing to the infection in the state over the last five days, he said.

As many as 773 people were discharged from various hospitals while 356 patients completed their home isolation, taking the tally of recoveries to 34,238.

The state now has 35,951 active coronavirus cases, the official said.

The worst-hit Raipur district recorded 1,015 new cases, Bilaspur 232 cases, Rajnandgaon 223, Balodabazar 214, Kabirdham 169 and Korba 158, among other districts.

The new cases also included two persons who arrived in Chhattisgarh from other states, the official added.

Of the 15 latest fatalities, three died on Tuesday, seven on Monday, four on September 13 and one on September 10, he said.

Chhattisgarh has recorded over 55,700 COVID-19 cases in the last one month alone.

With 23,621 cases so far, Raipur district tops the tally in the state. The district has witnessed 278 deaths.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 70,777, new cases 3,450, deaths 588, recovered 34,238, active cases 35,951, people tested so far 8,27,074.

