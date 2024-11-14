New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The empanelment of 19 hospitals in Delhi-NCR under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) has been suspended until further notice for indulging in fraudulent practices, according to an official order.

Of the 19 hospitals, four are in Delhi and eight in Noida.

"...these HCOs (health care organisations) were found indulging in fraudulent activities by raising fake and forged bills, admitting beneficiaries with their family members simultaneously multiple times and periodically," stated the order issued on November 11.

"The matter was viewed very seriously by the competent authority and it has been decided to suspend the empanelment of 19 HCOs with immediate effect till further orders," it said.

The CGHS beneficiaries already admitted in any of these hospitals prior to issuing of this order shall however continue to be provided treatment at CGHS rates till completion of their treatment, the order said.

Their bills are to be submitted to the National Health Authority or the concerned department, as the case may be, with justification for consideration and payment, it said.

