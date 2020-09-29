Raigarh, Sep 29 (PTI) A woman has told police she was raped and impregnated by her employer last year when she was suffering from mental illness, Raigarh police in Chhattisgarh said on Tuesday.

The Gharghoda resident worked as a domestic help at the house of the accused identified as Raja Ram Rathia last year when she was a teen, said Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh.

"Her father got her this job at a time when she was mentally unwell. The woman was raped on the pretext of marriage and then dropped back to her father's home by the accused. She gave birth to a child in May this year. After she recovered from her mental ailment, she said Rathia had raped her," Singh said.

A rape and kidnapping case has been registered in Gharghoda police station and efforts were on to nab Rathia.

"Her father has also been made an accused in the case but not for rape," the SP added.

