Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): Gearing up for the festival of Chaitra Navratri, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, a trust constituted to look after the management of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, has said that the clothes of Bhagwan Shri Ram Lalla's idol will be special.

From the first day of Chaitra Navratri, April 9 till Ram Navami, April 17, the idol of Ram Lalla will wear clothes or vastras made of special hand-woven and hand-spun khadi cotton. These vastras will be decorated with real silver and gold khaddi hand block prints. The block prints used in printing the vastra are inspired by Vaishnav Chinha.

The trust has uploaded a video on its official X handle that provides a glimpse of the vastras that are being decorated with the help of hand block prints for Lord Ram.

A few days earlier, Ram Lalla idol had adorned vastra made of handloom cotton malmal, dyed with natural indigo and decorated with gotta flowers ahead of the summer season.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the 'Pran Pratishtha ceremony' on January 22, which involved hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony.

The festival of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated for nine days and Ram Navami falls on the ninth day of the festival. The people celebrate the occasion by observing fasting and worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Durga. (ANI)

