Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Chamoli administration on Friday signed a contract with e-commerce website Amazon for the distribution of 'Panch Badri Prasadam' of the Badrinath Dham.

This will help the district administration to deliver the 'prasadam' across the world.

The office of Chamoli District Magistrate, Uttarakhand stated that the 'prasadam' is available on Amazon with the name of 'Badrinath Prasad Bag'.

The administration will provide the 'Badrinath Prasad Bag' comprising holy water of Saraswati river, fragrant tulsi, herbal incense, cow ghee, Himalayan rose water, said the release. (ANI)

