Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], March 1 (ANI): Chamoli District Magistrate, Sandeep Tiwari on Saturday said that 24 rescued Border Road Organisation (BRO) workers have been receiving treatment in Joshimath while one of the individuals has been sent to AIIMS Rishikesh via air ambulance after an injury in his spine.

The DM further said a search and rescue operation for the 5 missing people is underway and that the Army and NDRF are continuing their operations.

Speaking to ANI, on the Mana Avalanche, DM Chamoli, Sandeep Tiwari said, "50 out of 55 people have been rescued. 24 of them have been brought to Joshimath and are being treated here. One person with a spinal injury has been sent to AIIMS Rishikesh via air ambulance and the rest of them will be brought tomorrow to Joshimath and treated according to their health conditions and injuries."

"A search and rescue operation for the 5 missing people is underway. The Army, NDRF is continuing their operations. We will provide you with the update as and when it comes," he said.

Meanwhile, a drone-based Intelligent buried object detection system is to be airlifted by the Indian Air Force for deployment in search and rescue operations in the Mana area of Chamoli.

"The system would be airlifted to Dehradun, from where it will be taken to the Mana area in helicopters," said Indian Air Force officials.

Meanwhile, Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO), Dehradun said that four people have lost their lives in the avalanche.

The avalanche has claimed the lives of 4 people who had been rescued from the site. The search for 5 others is still underway. There were 55 people when the incident occurred near the Mana village of Chamoli on Friday.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also conducted an aerial survey of the avalanche-affected area this morning.

The Chief Minister met the workers undergoing treatment at the Army Hospital and inquired about their well-being.

He directed the District Magistrate that there should be no shortage of necessary resources in the search and rescue operation and said the Central Government is also providing all the necessary assistance.

District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari, while providing information said, "57 BRO labourers lived in containers there, out of which 2 labourers were on leave. Out of 55 workers, ITBP and the Army have conducted a rapid search and have rescued 50 people so far. 4 helicopters have been sent by the Central Government and the State Government. With their help, 25 workers have been brought to Jyotirmath so far."

The Uttarakhand government earlier in the day released a detailed report on the avalanche incident that happened near the BRO camp at Mana Gate in Joshimath on February 28, 2025.

The rescue and relief operations are ongoing at a war footing under the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The state government has deployed extensive aerial rescue operations, including one MI-17 helicopter, three Cheetah helicopters, two Uttarakhand government helicopters, and an AIIMS Rishikesh air ambulance for evacuation efforts. The Chief Minister has also directed authorities to deploy additional helicopters if required.

As per the report, rescued individuals have been airlifted to Joshimath and are receiving treatment at the Army Hospital.

Nearly 200 personnel from disaster management forces, including the Army, ITBP, BRO, NDRF, SDRF, district administration, police, health department, and fire services, are engaged in relief efforts.

The Army helipad near the Mana base camp has been prepared for emergency operations. Heavy snowfall continues to pose challenges, with snow accumulation of 6-7 feet in Badrinath and road closures at multiple locations. Efforts are underway to clear the 5-6 km stretch blocked due to snowfall near Badrinath.

At 10 AM on March 1, Uttarakhand Sub Area GOC Major General Prem Raj and Brigadier Harish Sethi visited the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) to assess ongoing military-led rescue operations and assured full support. (ANI)

