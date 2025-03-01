Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], March 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday conducted an aerial survey and took stock of rescue operations in the Chamoli avalanche at the disaster control room set up in Delharadun. Out of 55 workers, 49 have been rescued till Saturday noon, according to the Uttarakhand govenment.

A total of 55 Border Roads Organisation construction workers were trapped under snow after an avalanche hit the state's Chamoli district on Friday. The avalanche struck a General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) camp near Mana village in Garhwal Sector. Out of the 55 workers, 49 have been rescued till Saturday noon according to the Uttarakhand govenment.

As per an initial statement by the Indian Army, the avalanche struck at around 7.15 am on February 28 and a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Labour Camp, located between Mana and Badrinath, was hit, burying the workers inside eight containers and one shed. Over 100 personnel's personnel from Ibex Bigade, were immediately mobilised comprising doctors ambulances and plant equipment and by 1150 am, the teams had located five containers and successfully rescued 10 individuals, all alive. Of the 10 rescued, four personnel are reported to be in critical condition, the Army's initial statement read. Search operations are ongoing for the remaining three containers, with the aim of rescuing the trapped individuals it had added.

On Saturday, chief minister Dhami said that over 23 workers have been rescued from the avalanche site and some of them who sustained serious injuries, were airlifted to Joshimath for medical treatment.

"... There were 8 containers at the site, out of which five have been traced. The 14 people rescued this morning were also in one of the containers. Operations are underway to locate the three remaining containers..." Dhami said.

"This morning, 14 more people were rescued, and now the total number of rescued people has reached 48. Seven people are still not found and all possible steps are being taken to trace them also...," Dhami said. a subsequent statement by the Uttarakhand Government said that 49 people had been rescued.

The chief minster said that "the situation is challenging because of excess snowfall. More than five blocks in the region have no electricity or internet because of continuous snow. We will restore connectivity in the area as soon as possible."

"More than 200 personnel are deployed for rescue operations... More than 23 people have been airlifted to Joshimath for treatment. Some people have suffered serious injuries, but most of them are doing fine... Prime Minister took stock of the rescue operations this morning. He has assured of all the necessary help..." the Uttrakhand chief minister said.

All people working at higher altitudes across the state have been put on alert... Instructions have been sent to stop work at higher altitudes unless very urgent... The flow of water in Alaknanda has nearly stopped because of the snow." Dhami said

In a post on X Dhami said, "Visited the avalanche-affected area near Mana in Chamoli district and took stock of the ongoing relief and rescue operations on the spot. During this, enquired about the well-being of the workers who were safely evacuated. Also got detailed information from the military officers and administrative teams engaged in the rescue work and gave necessary instructions. The government is fully committed to provide all possible assistance to the affected in this hour of crisis. The safety of the affected workers is our top priority.

Chief Minister said that personnel from the State administration, the Army and SDRF teams are continuously engaged in relief work. "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Union Government is also providing full support in the rescue operations. Our double engine government stands firmly with the citizens in every situation," he said.

Indian Army on Saturday morning said that 14 more personnel were rescued and evacuted from avalanche site. Search and Rescue operations continuing for more than 24 hours and with slight respite in the weather, three injured personnel evacuated from Mana to Joshimath for critical medicare through Indian Army hired civil helicopters, according to a statement by the Central Command of the Indian Army .

All available equipment and personnel are being employed in collaboration with various agencies for the rescue operations, the Army statement read.

District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said on Saturday that four army choppers had been pressed into rescue operations to save eight people still trapped under snow in the avalanche that struck near Mana Village in the Chamoli district of the state.

The Chamoli District Magistrate further said four helicopters have arrived with the help of the Centre and State governments and have joined the rescue operations.

"Of the total 55 people, 47 have been rescued from Mana. We have brought seven people to Joshimath Hospital, and they are under treatment. They are under doctors' observation. Three of them are stable...I hope that the remaining people will also be rescued soon."

Workers of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) had got trapped under snow when the avalanche struck on Friday and teams from the NDRF, Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police working on a war footing in a joint operation have managed to pull out 47 workers out of the 55 people trapped so far and the search for eight remaining have intensified.

The Uttarakhand government has issued the following helpline numbers: Mobile No: 8218867005, 9058441404; Telephone No: 0135 2664315; Toll-Free No: 1070.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister and reviewed the rescue operation.

"Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji spoke on the phone and took information about the rescue operation being carried out to safely evacuate the workers trapped in Mana of Chamoli district," CM Dhami posted on X. (ANI)

