Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], March 1 (ANI): All India Institute of Medical Sciences- Rishikesh is on standby, if required, to airlift and treat Border Roads Organization workers injured in the avalanche in Chamoli district, officials said on Saturday.

Director of AIIMS-Rishikesh, Dr Meenu Singh said, "...We are in touch with the hospitals where injured BRO workers are receiving treatment. We have not received any requisition yet, but if needed, we are ready to take those injured, and we will airlift them..."

So far, authorities have successfully rescued 47 out of 55 workers who got trapped under snow after the avalanche struck near Mana Village near Badrinath in Chamoli district. Seven of the rescued workers are under treatment and three workers who have sustained serious injuries are in stable condition, authorities said

Rescue operations continue on a war footing as authorities work to locate and evacuate the remaining eight workers still trapped . Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is monitoring the situation closely, with helicopter services deployed for evacuation efforts.

District Magistrate Chamoli, Sandeep Tiwari, said, "Four choppers are being used in a rescue operation through the Army. Of the total 55 people, 47 have been rescued from Mana. We have brought seven people to Joshimath Hospital, and they are under treatment. They are under doctors' observation. Three of them are stable. I hope that the remaining people will also be rescued soon."

District Magistrate Chamoli also said, "33 people were rescued initially, out of which three were critically injured. They were treated at Mana's Army Hospital, and today, they have been brought to the Military Hospital in Joshimath."

"Today, 14 more workers were rescued, bringing the total number of rescues to 47. Relief and rescue operations are ongoing with full force," officials said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an ariel survey of the avalanche affected areas and spoke to the injured workers in Joshimath.

Helicopter services have been deployed to aid evacuation efforts.

In his post, CM also shared an update on the Avalanche: "During the rescue operation being carried out to rescue the workers trapped in the avalanche near Mana, 14 other workers have also been rescued safely. The rescued workers are being provided better health facilities. Three seriously injured workers have been sent to Army Hospital, Jyotirmath, for treatment."

So far, 47 workers have been successfully rescued. Efforts are being made to evacuate other trapped workers as soon as possible.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Dhami and reviewed the rescue operation. The Uttarakhand government issued helpline numbers on Friday for people to get assistance or information related to the avalanche.

The Uttarakhand government has issued the following helpline numbers: Mobile No: 8218867005, 9058441404; Telephone No: 0135 2664315; Toll-Free No: 1070. (ANI)

