Dehradun, February 7: Devprayag in Tehri Garhwal district and the lowland area in Uttarakhand are out of danger of flash flood following glacier burst in Chamoli district, said Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Kumar said, "The river flow from Srinagar is now normal. It is no longer a threat to the people of Devprayag and the lowland areas." The relief rescue by police is underway, he added. Meanwhile, the Director-General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) SN Pradhan said that several teams were airlifted to the incident site.

At least nine bodies have been recovered near the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) site in the Tapovan area on February 7, said Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General, S S Deswal. A total of seven diving teams of the Indian Navy are on standby for Uttarakhand flash flood relief operations, said Indian Navy officials. Uttarakhand Floods: State Govt Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 4 Lakh to Family of Deceased; All We Know So Far.

A glacial broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda Rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project. Uttarakhand Chief Secretary OM Prakash told ANI that more than 100 casualties are feared in the flash flood in Chamoli district. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has been monitoring the situation.

