Champawat (Uttarakhand) [India], October 6 (ANI): The business of traders in Banbasa of Champawat district, one of the towns bordering Nepal are hit due to the closure of the Nepal border for the last 7 months in wake of COVID-19.

While talking to ANI, the traders in Banbasa town of Champawat said that the government should intervene and open the borders.

"We demand that the govt opens the border so that businesses can return to normalcy. The business is almost shut. The government should help us," Gyan Chand, a trader and shopkeeper told ANI.

Another trader Amit Garg said, "The border should be opened to help traders. We want the government should intervene in this matter to help us. Our business has been badly hit." (ANI)

