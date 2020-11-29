Wardha (Maha), Nov 29 (PTI) Chandan Pal was on Sunday elected unopposed as the president of the Sarva Sewa Sangh (SSS), the apex body of all Gandhian institutes in the country.

Pal, who was the interim president of SSS since March this year, was elected unopposed as only he had filed the nomination for the post.

He was declared the organisation's president during its 88th convention held at the Kasturba health society at Sewagram.

