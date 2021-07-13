Chandigarh, Jul 13 (PTI) The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday said schools can reopen for classes 9 to 12 from July 19 and cinema halls and spas can operate with 50 per cent occupancy.

Coaching institutes will also be allowed to function physically from July 19 on the condition that all eligible students and the staff have been administered at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, it said.

"The schools will start functioning physically from 19th July, 2021 for 9th to 12th classes subject to parents' consent for sending their wards to the schools," an official statement issued here said.

Online mode of teaching will continue, it added.

The decisions were taken at a Covid review meeting chaired by Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore.

Number of guests for social gatherings like weddings will be increased to 200 or 50 per cent capacity of the banquet hall, whichever is less, the statement said.

All adult guests and the staff of the hotel or the banquet hall need to have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine or have a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours, it added.

The administration also allowed the Rock Garden and the museums to reopen but with strict adherence to Covid protocols.

