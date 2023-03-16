Chandigarh [India], March 16 (ANI): The final Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for Chandigarh Tri-City Complex was discussed in the meeting held on Thursday under the Chairmanship of Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit.

According to the official release, RITES made the presentation covering all aspects of CMP i.e. the vision and objectives of the study, existing traffic scenario, problems and issues, Short, Medium and Long Term Plans and proposals, Citywide Integrated Multi-Modal Transport Plan, Institutional Strengthening, Broad Cost Estimate, and the way forward.

The Chief Minister of Haryana suggested that this is a need to connect Panchkula via Madhya Marg by MRTS to serve the areas of PGI, Punjab and Haryana Secretariat and Panjab University.

Manohar Lal Khattar also suggested connecting Haryana Secretariat, Assembly, High Court, PGI and Panjab University in the first phase of Metro. He also stressed that measures also need to be taken to improve connectivity to Pinjore - Kalka and of Zirakpur to Pinjore - Kalka, segments.

The Chief Principal Secretary to CM, Haryana suggested that the road connectivity from Panchkula to Mohali Airport may also be examined at the earliest for the convenience of all commuters.

The Minister of Tourism and Culture Affairs, Punjab said that the overall transport improvement proposals with respect to Mohali are in order and further suggestions if any shall be communicated to Chandigarh Administration within a week's time for incorporation in the final report. The Principal Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Punjab advised connecting MRTS from Airport Chowk Mohali to Airport in First Phase itself.

Mayor of Chandigarh, Anup Gupta also seconded this suggestion made by CM Haryana. The CM of Haryana and Minister of Punjab appreciated the Chandigarh Administration for preparation of CMP for Tricity through RITES Ltd. and accepted the proposals to ease out the traffic and transportation problems of Tricity.

Further, it was also agreed to set up a Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) a unified platform to handle overall Mobility issues of Tricity UMTA will comprise Govt. of India, officials Chandigarh Administration, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab stakeholders to ensure coordination among various institutions and implementation of this mobility plan to improve the traffic situation in the city.

Banwarilal Purohit appreciated the positive feedback and valuable suggestions given by different stakeholders that would benefit the residents of Tricity and resolve the existing traffic-related issues of UT Chandigarh and the neighbouring areas of Punjab and Haryana.

The final CMP report submitted by RITES was unanimously approved with the above observation and the same will be submitted incorporating these suggestions for further approvals by Govt. of India.

The meeting was attended by Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister Haryana, Anmol Gagan Mann, Minister of Tourism and Culture Affairs, Punjab, Anup Gupta, Mayor, Chandigarh, Chief Secretary Haryana, senior officers from Punjab, Haryana, Civil Aviation, Air force Authorities, Railway Authorities and all other stakeholders. (ANI)

