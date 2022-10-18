Chandigarh [India], October 18 (ANI): The Chandigarh Bar Association on Tuesday shut down after NIA conducted raids at the house of a Chandigarh-based lawyer Shaily Sharma, saying they can't function if the lawyers are raided like this.

The Association said that they are defence lawyers and won't be able to talk to clients and take up cases if raids will be conducted like that. They also said that they have also discussed with Punjab and Haryana High Court, and they will also be taking a decision on the matter.

Also Read | Interpol General Assembly 2022: Pakistan Security Agency Chief Mohsin Butt Avoids Questions on Handing Over Dawood Ibrahim, Hafiz Saeed to India (Video).

Earlier today, National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a raid at the house of Shaily Sharma, a Chandigarh-based lawyer. The raids at her place went on for three hours after starting at 6 am.

Shaily while reacting to the raids on her house told ANI that she was raided because she has many high-profile cases.

Also Read | Delhi To Get 100 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in Two Months, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

"I have many high-profile cases with me. It includes cases like Sidhu Moosewala, Nabha jailbreak and the RPG case. They were asking me why such high-profile cases were with me only. I told them, because I am a defence lawyer and they get good results from me, that's why I have so many high profile cases," she said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday, conducted raids at multiple locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi-NCR region to dismantle and disrupt the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters, drug smugglers and traffickers based in India and abroad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)