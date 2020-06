India News | Chandigarh COVID-12 Tally Reaches 302

Chandigarh, Jun 4 (PTI) An 80-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh on Thursday, taking the tally in the Union territory to 302, officials said.

The woman is a resident of the Bapu Dham colony, which was the worst-hit area in the city.

Six of her family members will also be tested for the infection, as per a bulletin issued here.

Eight coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the disease. A total 222 patients have been cured so far, the bulletin stated.

A total of 5,059 samples have been tested so far and of them, 4,735 samples are negative and reports of 21 are awaited, it said.

A total of 75 cases are active in the city. Five patients have so far died of the virus, the bulletin added.

