Chandigarh, Aug 23 (PTI) Two of the three floodgates of Sukhna Lake here were opened on early Sunday after the water level reached the danger mark of 1,163 feet following heavy rainfall, officials said.

Some low-lying areas, especially in Mohali district's Zirakpur, were inundated after the release of water.

Officials said two of the three floodgates of the lake were opened for the release of water, adding that villages around the Sukhna were alerted in advance.

A Baltana police post in Zirakpur and an adjoining park were the worst-hit areas due to the release of water.

A police official posted at the Baltana post said they managed to save their record from getting damaged in three to four feet deep water.

Two cars parked outside the police post almost submerged in water. Water also entered the adjoining park.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said slum settlements were evacuated timely.

“To prevent the overflow of water, relief cuts were made at two places and water was diverted into the airport drain,” he said, adding that the water level subsided considerably.

He informed that the Chandigarh Administration has closed the floodgates at their request.

The floodgates were last opened in 2018 and 2008.

