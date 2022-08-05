Chandigarh, Aug 5 (PTI) An absconding gangster wanted for murder and other cases by the Haryana and UP Police was arrested here.

A team of the Chandigarh Police crime branch headed by Inspector Satvinder Singh arrested Vinit Gahlot, alias Vicky Mitrau, from Zirakpur on Wednesday.

The Chandigarh Police said he has been absconding for the past three years.

"Seven illegal weapons have been recovered from his possession," a statement said.

In Chandigarh, he is facing a case under the Arms Act.

The statement said that he has a tainted past and was involved in murder and Arms Act cases.

"He belongs to the notorious Manjeet Mahal gang, which is known for murder, dacoity and extortion in the National Capital Region. Vinit's elder brother Ashok is a dreaded gangster and presently lodged in the Mandoli jail," it said.

