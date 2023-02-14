Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 14 (ANI): Keeping in view of Valentine's Day, Chandigarh Police has made special arrangements for today, to avoid any untoward incidents and to maintain Law & Order in the city.

On 14.02.2023, approximately 290 police personnel including 5 DSPs, 16 SHO's, 10 I/C PP's and 4 Inspectors will be deployed from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM to keep watch on miscreants, etc.

Also Read | Pulwama Attack Anniversary 2023: When and How Did the Terror Strike Happen? How Many Soldiers Were Martyred? From List of Martyrs To Other Key Details, Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

This will include 104 NGO's/OR's from all police stations and 150 NGO's/OR's from other units too.

The market patrolling will be conducted from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM. A total of 26 internal Nakas will be laid from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM at different locations in the city.

Also Read | Karnataka Tiger Attack: Fear Grips Region After 'Maneater' Tiger Kills 10-Year-Old Boy, His Grandfather in Kodagu.

Special arrangements have also been made on Geri Route i.e turn Sector 11/12 to Sector 10, Leisure Valley, Sector 10 and Panjab University, Sector 14 & 25 Chandigarh and its surrounding roads as well.

All PCR vehicles will remain on patrol in the city, especially around girls' colleges. The policemen in civil clothes will be deployed in Parks, Mall, Lake, Plaza and around colleges. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)