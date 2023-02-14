Chandigarh, Feb 14 (PTI) The Chandigarh police on Tuesday released pictures of 10 more accused allegedly involved in the violent clash at the Chandigarh-Mohali border and asked people to share any details regarding them.

On February 8, several protesters clashed with personnel of the Chandigarh police at the dividing road of sector 52-53, leaving many cops injured and several police vehicles damaged when they were trying to head towards Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's official residence to press their demands.

Police had on February 11 released the pictures of 10 accused.

In a statement here on Tuesday, police said the general public is requested to share any details of the 10 accused on the e-mail -- firno.63@gmail.com or WhatsApp -- 9875984001.

The informer will be rewarded with Rs 10,000 and his/her identity will be kept a secret, said police.

Police had named seven people associated with the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha -- spearheading the protest to seek release of Sikh prisoners -- in the FIR, and several unidentified people were booked under 17 sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The Chandigarh police had in the FIR mentioned that the protesters allegedly snatched a teargas handgun, its ammunition and attempted to kill policemen amid raising of pro-Khalistan slogans during the violent clash.

Under the banner of Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, people from various parts of Punjab have been holding protest and laying siege at the YPS chowk near the Mohali-Chandigarh border since January 7.

Nihangs (Sikhs armed with traditional weapons), members of several Sikh bodies and some farm bodies have extended support to the morcha.

They have been seeking the release of Sikh prisoners, including Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassination, and Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, a 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict.

They are also seeking justice in the 2015 sacrilege and police-firing incidents in Faridkot.

