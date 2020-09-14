Chandigarh [India], September 14 (ANI): Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Ramleela organisers in Chandigarh are planning to webcast the event online this year.

Organisers fear that with the continued rise in the number of cases the public is unlikely to come out to watch the performance on stage.

Ashok Chaudhry, advisor, Joint Ram Leela Sangh, told ANI that the rehearsals for the Ramleela have already begun and they are being held keeping the current situation in mind.

"We will meet the administration to seek permission, but I do not think we will be able to organise Ramleela due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. Guidelines that will be issued by the government will be followed. However, we are preparing to organise Ramleela online," Chaudhary said.

He added that they are planning to air hour-long episode each day showing important parts of the Ramayana.

This year Navaratri, also known as Durga Puja, will be celebrated from October 17 to 25 across the country. Dussehra is celebrated across India, marking the end of the nine-day Durga Puja.

In the north and northwestern States, the festival is celebrated by conducting pujas and plays from events of the Ramayana over the nine-day 'Navaratri', and burning effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnad along with fireworks on the tenth day to mark the victory of good over evil. (ANI)

