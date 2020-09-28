Chandigarh, Sep 28 (PTI) The COVID-19 death in Chandigarh rose to 153 on Monday with six more fatalities, while 171 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 11,678, according to a medical bulletin issued here.

The number of active cases in the city stands at 2,200, it said.

A total of 222 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection.

As many as 9,325 people have been cured so far, as per bulletin.

A total of 75,896 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 63,776 have tested negative while reports of 155 samples were awaited, it said.

