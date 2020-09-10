Chandigarh, Sep 10 (PTI) The death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 80 in Chandigarh on Thursday as three more people succumbed to the disease, while the case count rose to 6,987 with 283 fresh infections, a medical bulletin said.

Currently, there are 2,573 active COVID-19 cases in the city, it said.

Also Read | Antarvedi Temple Chariot Fire: CBI Probe Recommended by Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The fresh cases were detected in several areas including sectors 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 30, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 44, 45, Behlana, Daria and Burail, according to the bulletin.

A total 191 patients were discharged after they recovered from COVID-19. With this, 4,331 people have been cured so far, the bulletin stated.

Also Read | Ladakh BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal Says Tourists Can Visit The Union Territory With COVID-19 Negative Test Report.

A total of 43,701 samples have been taken for testing till now. Of these, 36,448 have tested negative, while reports of 153 samples are awaited, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)