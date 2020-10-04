Chandigarh, Oct 4 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Chandigarh rose to 174 on Sunday with two more fatalities, while 85 new cases pushed the infection tally to 12,445, a medical bulletin said.

There are 1,673 active cases in the city presently, it said.

A total of 202 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 10,598, as per bulletin.

A total of 81,066 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 68,126 tested negative while reports of 142 samples were awaited, the bulletin added.

