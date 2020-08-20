Chandigarh, Aug 20 (PTI) Chandigarh on Thursday recorded the biggest single-day jump of 119 COVID-19 cases, taking the union territory's tally to 2,515, a medical bulletin said.

Chandigarh's previous record high of 114 fresh cases was recorded on Monday.

A one-and-half-year-old boy and a two-year-old boy are among the fresh cases reported on Thursday, according to the bulletin.

The cases were detected in many areas including sectors 3, 7, 8, 9, 11, 15, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 32, 33, 34, 35, 44, 45, 46, 47, 51, Mani Majra, Burail and Hallo Majra.

There are 1,092 active COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh at present, the bulletin said.

A total of 39 patients were discharged after they recovered. So far, 1,390 people have been cured, it said.

The toll due to the disease stands at 31, it added.

A total of 23,374 samples have been taken for testing till now. While 20,735 samples have tested negative, reports in 83 cases are awaited, the bulletin said.

