Chandigarh, Sep 26 (PTI) Chandigarh reported 207 new coronavirus cases, pushing the infection tally to 11,380, a medical bulletin issued on Saturday said.

There are 2,298 active cases in the city as of now, it said.

A total 260 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection while 8,937 people have been cured so far, the bulletin said.

A total of 72,652 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 60,849 tested negative while reports of 162 samples were awaited, it said.

