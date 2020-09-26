Chandigarh [India], September 26 (ANI): As many as 207 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Chandigarh on Saturday taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases to 11,380, said the Union Territory Government.

Out of the total coronavirus cases, the active cases stand at 2,298. While 8,937 recoveries were reported, 145 deaths were recorded in Chandigarh.

"Chandigarh reports 207 new positive cases today. The total number of cases is now 11,380 including 2,298 active cases, 8,937 recoveries and 145 deaths," the government said.

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 59-lakh mark with a spike of 85,362 new cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. As many as 1,089 deaths were reported during the same period, taking the toll to 93,379.

As per the Ministry, the total case tally in the country stands at 59,03,933 including 9,60,969 active cases, 48,49,585 cured/discharged/migrated and 93,379 deaths. (ANI)

