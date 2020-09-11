Chandigarh, Sep 11 (PTI) Chandigarh reported three more COVID-19 fatalities on Friday, taking their number to 83, while 305 new cases pushed the infection tally in the Union territory to 7,292.

An 83-year-old woman was among the fresh fatalities recorded on the day, a medical bulletin issued here said. She died of the infection at a hospital in Mohali.

The new cases include a one-and-a-half-year-old child.

The number of active cases stands at 2,606. A total of 269 more patients have been discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the count of recoveries to 4,600, the bulletin stated.

A total of 45,336 samples have been taken for testing so far and of these, 37,772 tested negative, while reports of 137 samples were awaited, as per the bulletin.

