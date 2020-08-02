Chandigarh [India], August 2 (ANI): As many as 38 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Chandigarh on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 1,117 in the Union Territory.

According to the administration, there are 399 active cases in Chandigarh.

Also Read | Amit Shah Tests Positive For COVID-19: Babul Supriyo, MoS for Environment, Goes Into Self-Isolation, Says Met Union Home Minister 'A Day Before'.

India's COVID-19 count on Sunday crossed the 17 lakh-mark with 54,736 positive cases and 853 deaths reported in the country.

"The total COVID-19 cases stand at 17,50,724 including 5,67,730 active cases, 11,45,630 cured/discharged/migrated and 37,364 deaths," said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. (ANI)

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 9,509 COVID-19 Cases, 260 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 2, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)