India News | Chandigarh Reports Another COVID-19 Fatality, 5 New Cases

Chandigarh, Jun 15 (PTI) Chandigarh reported another coronavirus fatality pushing the death toll to six while five more people contracted the infection in the union territory, a medical bulletin said on Monday.

A 60-year-old man succumbed to coronavirus on Sunday. He had hypertension, lung disease and severe acute respiratory infection, the bulletin said.

Among the fresh cases, a 30-year-old pregnant woman, resident of sector 52 and a 65-year-old woman, resident of Bapu Dham colony tested positive for the virus, it said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Chandigarh has reached 357, it added. Six more coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the infection. With this, a total of 301 patients have recovered from the virus.

A total of 6,027 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 5,643 tested negative while reports of 26 people are awaited. There are 50 active cases as of now in the city, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore expressed concern over the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city and directed health officials to focus on visitors coming from outside, besides taking special care of people with comorbidities.

He also appealed to the people to follow social distancing norms and wear masks in public places. PTI CHS VSD

