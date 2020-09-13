Chandigarh, Sep 13 (PTI) Chandigarh on Sunday registered the highest single-day spike of 449 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the infection tally to 7,991 in the Union Territory, according to a medical bulletin.

The previous highest number of cases in a day was 377 on September 8.

Also Read | Parliament Menu For Monsoon Session 2020: No Cooking in Parliament, Only Packed Food to Be Served; Here’s List of Food Items And Their Prices For MPs.

A 56-year-old man, a resident of sector 47, succumbed to the contagion on Sunday at a hospital here, the medical bulletin said.

With this, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 90 in the Union Territory, it said.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Election 2020: How The Numbers Stack Up in Fight Between Harivansh Narayan Singh And Manoj Kumar Jha.

The fresh coronavirus cases include a 20-day-old child.

The new COVID-19 cases were detected in several areas, including sectors 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, Bapu Dham, Burail and Dadu Majra.

There are 2,728 active cases in the city as of now.

A total 306 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. A total of 5,170 people have been cured so far, the bulletin said.

As many as 49,451 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 41,168 tested negative while reports of 176 samples are awaited, as per bulletin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)