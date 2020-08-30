Chandigarh, Aug 30 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Chandigarh on Sunday rose to 52 with a record seven fatalities, while 170 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 4,155, a medical bulletin said.

The fresh cases include a two-year-old girl and a boy aged three years.

The patients who died of the disease on Saturday and Sunday are in the age group of nine to 65 years, the bulletin said.

The nine-year-old girl died due to a cardiac respiratory arrest on Saturday.

Forty-eight more patients were discharged after they recovered from the disease.

The city now has 1,805 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,296 people have recovered. So far, 29,864 samples have been tested. Of them, 25,460 people tested negative, while reports in 91 cases are awaited, as per the bulletin.

