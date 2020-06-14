Coronavirus in India: Live Map

    149348

    9195

    162379

    320922
India News | Chandigarh's COVID-19 Count Stands at 350

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 09:30 PM IST
India News | Chandigarh's COVID-19 Count Stands at 350

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 14 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh on Sunday reached 350-mark.

"Number of COVID-19 cases reach 350 in Chandigarh which includes 50 active cases," said Chandigarh Health Department.

On Saturday, 11 new cases were reported in the Union Territory.

Punjab and Haryana, the states adjacent to the UT have 3,140 and 6,749 cases respectively.

Meanwhile, India's count of COVID-19 cases has reached 3,20,922. So far, 9195 people have died due to illness in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

