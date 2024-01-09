Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu said that he raised a complaint against the YSRCP at the State Election Commission for allegedly creating a "false voter list",

The former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister was accompanied by JanaSena Party chief Pawan Kalyan.

"Today I personally and JanaSena chief Pavan Kalyan met the State Election Commission to complain against manipulation of the voter list. There is no democracy in the state. A lot of false cases were foisted against opposition parties in the state," Naidu said, addressing a press conference on Tuesday.

The ruling party has been accused of attempting to dismantle opposition parties without actively participating in state affairs.

In a move perceived as a strategy to secure an advantage in upcoming elections, the TDP and the JanaSena have raised allegations that the ruling party is engaged in the creation of a fabricated voter list.

The opposition parties expressed concern over the potential misuse of such tactics, emphasising the importance of fair and transparent electoral processes. They provided a detailed account, outlining the alleged manipulation of the voter list.

To address their concern, the State Election Commission has officially requested additional security forces to ensure the smooth execution of their duties.

In Andhra Pradesh, the responsibilities of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have been assigned to women police officers, with a deployment of 2600 women police personnel for these duties.

Notably, in a departure from past practice, in which teachers assumed these responsibilities, the current government has opted for a system involving government volunteers and women police officers to carry out these crucial duties.

This shift in approach signifies a strategic change in the administration of electoral processes, with an emphasis on the active involvement of women police in managing booth-level responsibilities.

Meanwhile, in a post to mark the anniversary of the first NTR government Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday launched an all out attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy saying "Forty-one years ago on this day in 1983, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao took oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and showed the self-respect of the Telugu race to the world. Welfare regime was introduced for the first time in the country. History will repeat itself again. The Telugu nation should be liberated from the oppression of destructive rulers and attain the highest position in the world. Let's move for that honor in the spirit of NTR. "(ANI)

