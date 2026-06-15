India News | Chandrababu Naidu Meets Indian High Commissioner to Singapore, Explores Deeper Collaboration Across Key Sectors

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday met High Commissioner of India to Singapore, Dr. Shilpak Ambule, and discussed opportunities to further strengthen Singapore's partnership with the state across several key sectors, including investment, technology, advanced manufacturing, robotics, medical devices, education and innovation.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, Naidu said he was delighted to interact with Dr. Ambule and exchange views on expanding cooperation between Singapore and Andhra Pradesh. The discussions focused on leveraging the state's growth potential and creating new avenues for collaboration in emerging and high-value sectors.

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"Delighted to meet High Commissioner of India to Singapore, Dr. Shilpak Ambule. We discussed opportunities to deepen Singapore's partnership with Andhra Pradesh across investment, technology, advanced manufacturing, robotics, medical devices, education and innovation," he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted Andhra Pradesh's efforts to attract investments and promote technology-driven development. He also underscored the state's growing capabilities in advanced manufacturing, robotics and medical devices, which have emerged as important focus areas for industrial expansion.

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I also highlighted Andhra Pradesh's progress in natural farming, our world-class agricultural and horticultural exports, and emerging opportunities in aviation MRO and shipbuilding," CM Naidu said.

The Andhra Pradesh CM also posted about his meeting with startup venture capitalists in Singapore.

He emphasised that Venture capital plays an important role in transforming ideas into scalable enterprises.

"It was a pleasure to meet and interact with startup venture capitalists in Singapore today. Venture capital plays a critical role in transforming ideas into scalable enterprises, supporting innovation, risk-taking and the creation of future industries. With our enterprising population, initiatives such as One Family One Entrepreneur, and an unmatched commitment to Speed of Doing Business, Andhra Pradesh offers a strong foundation for innovation-led growth. We have also established institutions such as the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub to nurture startups and create opportunities in emerging sectors. I invited the community to partner with us, back breakthrough innovations and be part of Andhra Pradesh's growth story," CM Naidu said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)