New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party President N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Chief JP Nadda in Delhi.

The meeting took place on Thursday.

There are speculations that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is likely to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP which was part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance till 2018, evinced interest in reviving the alliance after suffering crushing defeat in 2019 elections.

There has been talk of a triparty alliance between the regional parties and BJP for some time.

Actor Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party, which has been a member of the NDA, has already joined hands with the TDP.

The state has 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats.

Elections for Lok Sabha is expected to be held in April-May.

The ruling party is eyeing a third term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has set a target for winning 370 seats on its own and 400 with allies. (ANI)

