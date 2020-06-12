India News | Chandrababu Naidu Slams YSRCP Govt over Atchannaidu's Arrest, Accuses It of Being Vindictive

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): TDP president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday accused the Jaganmohan Reddy government of "targetting and harassing" party's deputy legislative leader K Atchannaidu because of his "relentless fight against the ruling party excesses and atrocities in sand land and liquor scams".

Former CM Chandrababu also alleged that a large number of men were used to "raid" Atchannaidu's residence during night hours and without prior intimation to his family members.

"In an inhuman way, the officials did not allow the TDP leader to take medicines as he was taking rest at home after undergoing surgery recently," he said in a press statement.

The TDP chief held an online meeting with the party leaders and mandal presidents in the morning where he said "Chief Minister Reddy was going out of control and his sadism was reaching new peaks with each passing day."

"Jagan Reddy's frustration was evident because he was not confident of facing the debates in the budget session of the assembly. The ruling party has no valid defence and arguments on the issue of multi-crore multiple scams in land, sand, liquor, mines, coronavirus kits and bleaching powder," he said.

"Atchannaidu did not give mines extensions for 50 years as Jagan Reddy did. He did not ever unilaterally give water sanctions for his companies like the CM. Atchannaidu hails from a political family having 38 years of history in Andhra Pradesh. They have got three elected representatives in their family presently. His brother Yerran Naidu has also served as a Union Minister in the past," he alleged.

Naidu said YSR Congress rule has made effort to "suppress and weaken the backward classes leadership in the state".

"Atchannaidu family has got a good name not just in Srikakulam district but all over the state. Jagan Reddy is taking vindictive action against the leaders who are questioning his government's illegal activities."

The TDP chief warned that the ruling party would pay a heavy price for "illtreating" Atchannaidu.

"Andhra Pradesh CM Reddy and DGP should give an explanation to the people. The BC associations all over the state should rally together and confront the government on its unceasing attacks on the weaker sections. The people should display black flags everywhere and express their protest," he added. (ANI)

