Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): YSRCP General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Thursday lashed out at Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu stating that he is unable to digest his defeat in Gram Panchayat elections, particularly in his own Kuppam Assembly Constituency.

He underscored that candidates supported by the YSRCP have won more than 80 per cent of the panchayat seats.

Addressing a press conference, Reddy said the people of Andhra Pradesh are satisfied with the government of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the implementation of his welfare schemes.

This has been reflected in the gram panchayat elections as candidates supported by the YSRCP have won more than 80 per cent of the seats, he claimed.

"But TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is crying foul as he is unable to digest the defeat, particularly in his own Kuppam Assembly Constituency. Chandrababu Naidu always keeps on lying, whether he is in power or in the Opposition. He has been cheating the public.... this is the reason why people did not vote for him and candidates supported by Chandrababu Naidu's party have lost panchayat elections in Kuppam," the YSRCP General Secretary said.

He further alleged that the State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar supported TDP and Naidu. "Till a few days back, TDP has been lauding the SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as if he is a demigod. But now Chandrababu is slamming the SEC, for victories of YSRCP."

"We have criticised the SEC but we never abused him personally. We contradicted his partial attitude. But the election process is being held by the same SEC only. Then where is the failure? It is the people's outright rejection of TDP and Chandrababu Naidu is not able to digest that fact," he said.

The gram panchayat elections are being held in four phases across the state. The final phase of the elections will be held on February 21. (ANI)

