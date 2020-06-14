Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Chandrababu Naidu Visits Guntur Hospital to Enquire About K Atchennaidu's Health

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 12:56 AM IST
Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday reached Guntur General Hospital (GGH) where party leader K Atchennaidu is undergoing treatment.

Naidu spoke to Dr Sudhakar, Superintendent of GGH, and enquired about the health condition of Atchennaidu. It is noteworthy, while Naidu is the leader of the opposition, Atchennaidu is deputy floor leader of TDP in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, whose session is slated to begin on June 16.

While addressing media about his visit, Naidu expressed anger over the treatment meted out to his party colleague.

"The doctors said they have not yet taken x-ray. As he was feeling pain, doctors said they gave him pain killers. The doctors said they will decide whether to conduct another operation, after two days. I felt very bad how the Anti-Corruption Bureau and police behaved yesterday. 300 personnel attacked his house. They climbed walls and jumped into Atchennaidu's house as if he is a terrorist," Naidu said.

"They did not let him take medicines but took him away. He clearly told them that he underwent piles operation, so he should not do journeys, and he should take his medicines. But police officers denied and brought him on such a long journey. The magistrate saw its result and immediately referred him to a hospital," he added.

On Friday, the ACB officials arrested Atchennaidu over alleged irregularities at Employees' State Insurance, while JC Prabhakar Reddy was arrested for allegedly cheating the transport department by registering BS 3 vehicles as BS 4 vehicles with fake documents on Saturday.

An ACB court in Andhra has ordered 14 days remand for Atchennaidu. The ACB Court Judge also ordered to provide him with medical treatment due to his health condition.

Advocate Posani Venkateawarlu told ANI over the phone that he had informed the court that Atchennaidu recently had undergone surgery on June 11. Despite that, he was shifted from Srikakulam district to Vijayawada in a car on June 12.

The Judge then ordered for treatment to be provided to Atchennaidu at the GGH without further delay. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

