By Naidu Writes To Ap Dgp Alleging Harassment Of Tdp Leaders By Police

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 8 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang alleging that the state police was harassing TDP leaders.

"It is appalling to note the one-sided functioning of a section of police in Andhra Pradesh favouring ruling YSRCP and constantly harassing and threatening Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, cadre and sympathisers," he said in the letter.

He alleged in the letter that the police was harassing TDP supporters by filing false cases against them at the behest of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

"In this backdrop, it appears to be police raj that is only reminiscent of colonial raj," he added.

He also said that two TDP workers had attempted suicide after being harassed by police in Mogilicharla village, Lingasamudram Police Station limits of Prakasam district.

He demanded a proper inquiry and appropriate action into the incident. (ANI)

